Kontra Daya urges vigilance in 2022 elections

Vigilance against election fraud urged

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Protesters led by election watchdog Kontra Daya march toward the Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Thursday. The group, composed of teachers, members of the clergy, IT experts, and activists, raised the alarm on widespread disinformation, and called on Filipino voters to be vigilant against election fraud.