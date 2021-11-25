Kontra Daya urges vigilance in 2022 elections

MULTIMEDIA
Vigilance against election fraud urged
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 25 2021 04:06 PM
Protesters led by election watchdog Kontra Daya march toward the Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Thursday. The group, composed of teachers, members of the clergy, IT experts, and activists, raised the alarm on widespread disinformation, and called on Filipino voters to be vigilant against election fraud.
