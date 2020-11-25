MULTIMEDIA

Youth groups call for academic break amid pandemic and typhoons

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Students of Ateneo De Manila University, along with some youth groups, call for an academic break and accountability from government on its response to education amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the series of typhoons that hit the country recently, during a protest along Katipunan Ave. in Quezon City on Wednesday. The Duterte administration rejected calls for an academic break, citing the distance learning setup and leaving suspension decisions up to the schools.