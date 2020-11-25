MULTIMEDIA

Riders push for inclusion in motorcycle taxi test run

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Motorcycle riders under Citimuber hold a unity ride outside the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Quezon City on Wednesday, calling for its inclusion in the pilot test runs for motorcycle taxis. Ride-hailing firm Angkas was recently given provisional authority to operate under the extended Motorcycle Taxi Pilot Program until December 9.

