Riders push for inclusion in motorcycle taxi test run
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 25 2020 01:00 PM | Updated as of Nov 25 2020 01:27 PM

Motorcycle riders under Citimuber hold a unity ride outside the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Quezon City on Wednesday, calling for its inclusion in the pilot test runs for motorcycle taxis. Ride-hailing firm Angkas was recently given provisional authority to operate under the extended Motorcycle Taxi Pilot Program until December 9.