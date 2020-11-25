MULTIMEDIA
PETA exposes alleged monkey abuse in Thailand’s coconut industry
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 25 2020 02:44 PM | Updated as of Nov 25 2020 03:06 PM
Animal rights activists dress up as chained monkeys in prison suits during a creative protest outside the Royal Thai Embassy in Makati City on Wednesday. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called for an end to what it says as Thailand's use of monkey labor in its coconut industry, following an expose on the use of the animal, fitted with tight metal collars and chained for life, to harvest coconut.
