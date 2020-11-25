MULTIMEDIA

PETA exposes alleged monkey abuse in Thailand’s coconut industry

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Animal rights activists dress up as chained monkeys in prison suits during a creative protest outside the Royal Thai Embassy in Makati City on Wednesday. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called for an end to what it says as Thailand's use of monkey labor in its coconut industry, following an expose on the use of the animal, fitted with tight metal collars and chained for life, to harvest coconut.