MULTIMEDIA

Advanced celebration for Bonifacio

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Personnel from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines do cosmetic touch ups on the bronze statue of Andres Bonifacio in Tutuban, Divisoria Manila on Friday in preparation of his 160th birth anniversary next Monday. One of the country's national heroes and considered the father of the Philippine Revolution was born in Tondo, Manila on November 30, 1863.

Read More: Bonifacio birth celebration