DOJ releases 128 Bilibid inmates

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2022 12:47 PM

Leaving the National Bilibid Prison

Persons deprived of liberty (PDL) leave the the National Bilibid Prison after their release on Thursday. A total of128 PDLs, including senior citizens, received their certificates of discharge from the national penitentiary after completing their maximum sentence or qualifying for parole. 

