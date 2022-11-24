Leaving the National Bilibid Prison

Home > News MULTIMEDIA DOJ releases 128 Bilibid inmates ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 24 2022 12:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Persons deprived of liberty (PDL) leave the the National Bilibid Prison after their release on Thursday. A total of128 PDLs, including senior citizens, received their certificates of discharge from the national penitentiary after completing their maximum sentence or qualifying for parole. Remulla says Bantag told him he was digging for Yamashita treasure in Bilibid Bantag dug 1.2M cubic meters of soil from Bilibid with private corp’s help: Remulla BuCor discovers animals cared for by inmates at New Bilibid Prison Read More: National Bilibid Prison inmates prisoners release parole /news/11/24/22/students-teachers-and-parents-mark-childrens-and-environmental-awareness-month/news/11/24/22/psa-eyes-issuing-unique-philsys-number-to-registrants-by-early-2023/news/11/24/22/189-philippine-protests-filed-vs-china-this-year/entertainment/11/24/22/kristel-fulgar-signs-with-korean-entertainment-agency/business/11/24/22/chinese-city-under-covid-lockdown-after-iphone-factory-protests