Full capacity at NKTI emergency room

Home > News MULTIMEDIA NKTI emergency room hits full capacity Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 24 2022 11:49 AM The National Kidney and Transplant Institute's emergency room reaches full capacity on Thursday, mostly due to patients on dialysis, including those with leptospirosis and COVID-19. The medical center advised the public to look for other hospitals as it deals with patient overcapacity and manpower shortage. Read More: National Kidney and Transplant Institute NKTI full capacity dialysis leptospirosis