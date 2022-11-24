Home  >  News

NKTI emergency room hits full capacity

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2022 11:49 AM

Full capacity at NKTI emergency room

The National Kidney and Transplant Institute's emergency room reaches full capacity on Thursday, mostly due to patients on dialysis, including those with leptospirosis and COVID-19. The medical center advised the public to look for other hospitals as it deals with patient overcapacity and manpower shortage. 

