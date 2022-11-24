Home  >  News

BFAR kicks off campaign vs illegally diverted imported fish

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2022 12:32 PM

BFAR checks market vs illegally diverted imported fish

Fish vendors attend to their customers at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on Thursday. The Department of Agriculture - Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) launched its information, education, and communication (IEC) campaign against imported fish diverted instead to wet markets, despite being authorized only for canning, processing, and institutional buyers. 

