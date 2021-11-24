Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pamalakaya urges Beijing to stop harassment Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 24 2021 01:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) hold a protest outside the Chinese Consulate along Gil J. Puyat Avenue, Makati on Wednesday. The group condemned the recent action of three Chinese Coast guard vessels that blocked and used water cannon on government boats bringing supplies to troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre at the Ayungin Shoal. Read More: Chinese consulate PAMALAKAYA West Philippine Sea Ayungin shoal /sports/11/24/21/knicks-hold-off-short-handed-lakers/news/11/24/21/isko-moreno-to-undergo-voluntary-drug-test/life/11/24/21/mets-lapulapu-musical-to-stream-on-iwanttfc-for-free/sports/11/24/21/patafa-obiena-told-to-avoid-spilling-feud-into-public/video/news/11/24/21/golden-standard-sinusunod-sa-ofw-deployment-sa-taiwan