Pamalakaya urges Beijing to stop harassment

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) hold a protest outside the Chinese Consulate along Gil J. Puyat Avenue, Makati on Wednesday. The group condemned the recent action of three Chinese Coast guard vessels that blocked and used water cannon on government boats bringing supplies to troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre at the Ayungin Shoal.