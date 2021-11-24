Home  >  News

Health workers criticize DOH for alleged incompetence

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2021 01:19 PM

Health workers order DOH 'closed'

Health workers symbolically padlock the main gate of the DOH in Sta. Cruz, Manila during a protest on Wednesday. The group criticized the health department for its alleged incompetence and gross negligence in upholding health workers’ rights and welfare as well as its failure to provide quality health care to the people. 

