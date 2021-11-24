MULTIMEDIA
Advocates drum and dance against violence on women and girls
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 24 2021 04:26 PM
Members of the World March of Women - Pilipinas, a network of organizations, advocates and support groups for women, kicked off the 18 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence thru a drum and dance protest performance at the Quezon Memorial Circle grounds in Quezon City on Wednesday. The international 16-day campaign, which commences annually on November 23 and ends on December 10, Human Rights Day, aims to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls.
