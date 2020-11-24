MULTIMEDIA

Sinas pays last respects to former Jolo Police Chief

Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News

Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Debold Sinas extends his condolences and sympathies to the wife of slain P/Lt.Col. Walter Annayo, Alma, and their two kids, in Baguio City on Tuesday. Sinas called for the speedy resolution of the killing of Annayo in Maguindanao last Nov. 21, and tasked the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to help in the probe.