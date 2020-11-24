Home  >  News

Serving hot meals to Ulysses survivors

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2020 08:24 PM

Residents of Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez town, Rizal, line up for rice porridge being distributed by volunteer group, Lugaw on Wheels, on Tuesday. The group, which usually goes on free medical missions, switched gears to distribute hot meals for the survivors of Typhoon Ulysses in evacuation centers in Rodriguez, Rizal. 

