MULTIMEDIA

Serving hot meals to Ulysses survivors

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Residents of Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez town, Rizal, line up for rice porridge being distributed by volunteer group, Lugaw on Wheels, on Tuesday. The group, which usually goes on free medical missions, switched gears to distribute hot meals for the survivors of Typhoon Ulysses in evacuation centers in Rodriguez, Rizal.