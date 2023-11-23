MULTIMEDIA

Progressive groups denounce terrorist-tagging

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Multi-sectoral groups picket in front of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency office in Quezon City on November 23, 2023, declaring the unconstitutionality of the Anti-Terror Law, after members of the Cordillera Peoples Alliance were designated as terrorists by the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) in June 2023. The group denounced the terrorist-tagging of progressive groups, which they call baseless and an infringement on fundamental rights.

