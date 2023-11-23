MULTIMEDIA

Ampatuan massacre remembered

Basilio H. Sepe, PCP handout

Members of the Photojournalists' Center of the Philippines (PCP) conducting a workshop in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, light candles together with the participants to commemorate the Ampatuan massacre on Thursday.

Fourteen years ago, on November 23, 2009, a convoy of 58 people, at least 32 of whom were media workers covering the local elections, were waylaid by armed men in Ampatuan, Maguindanao. On December 19, 2019, 44 of the nearly 200 massacre suspects were convicted, including 28 members of the Ampatuan family, primarily accused in the gruesome attack.