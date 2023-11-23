MULTIMEDIA
Ampatuan massacre remembered
Basilio H. Sepe, PCP handout
Posted at Nov 23 2023 09:15 PM | Updated as of Nov 24 2023 08:30 AM
Members of the Photojournalists' Center of the Philippines (PCP) conducting a workshop in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, light candles together with the participants to commemorate the Ampatuan massacre on Thursday.
Fourteen years ago, on November 23, 2009, a convoy of 58 people, at least 32 of whom were media workers covering the local elections, were waylaid by armed men in Ampatuan, Maguindanao. On December 19, 2019, 44 of the nearly 200 massacre suspects were convicted, including 28 members of the Ampatuan family, primarily accused in the gruesome attack.
