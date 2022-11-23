US VP Harris meets with Filipino fishermen

MULTIMEDIA

Haiyun Jiang, AFP/Pool

US Vice-President Kamala Harris tours a local village and meets with fisherfolk at Tagburos, Palawan, on Tuesday. Harris reiterated America's commitment to the Philippines in upholding international maritime rules and the Hague Tribunal's South China Sea Ruling as well as expressed support to local fishermen affected by unsustainable fishing practices and threats in the West Philippine Sea.