Home > News MULTIMEDIA US VP Harris meets with Filipino fishermen Haiyun Jiang, AFP/Pool Posted at Nov 23 2022 09:06 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber US Vice-President Kamala Harris tours a local village and meets with fisherfolk at Tagburos, Palawan, on Tuesday. Harris reiterated America's commitment to the Philippines in upholding international maritime rules and the Hague Tribunal's South China Sea Ruling as well as expressed support to local fishermen affected by unsustainable fishing practices and threats in the West Philippine Sea. US VP Harris reaffirms commitment to uphold international rules in South China Sea Read More: US Vice President Kamala Harris Tagburos Palawan West Philippine Sea /overseas/11/23/22/climate-change-will-fuel-diseases-warns-global-fund/classified-odd/11/23/22/taiwans-newest-party-wants-to-make-mahjong-great-again/overseas/11/23/22/indonesia-quake-survivors-appeal-for-supplies-as-rescuers-trawl-rubble/news/11/23/22/vic-rodriguez-downplays-expulsion-from-marcos-jr-party/spotlight/11/23/22/medical-community-frets-over-fate-of-twitter