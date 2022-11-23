Salary increase, job security sought for gov't workers

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Gov’t employees push for salary increase, job security Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 23 2022 04:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of different government employees associations hold a protest outside the Department of Budget and Management in Mendiola, Manila on Wednesday. The groups pushed for salary increase and job security, noting that a number of employees still work under job order arrangement in different government agencies. Read More: COURAGE Judiciary Employees Association Kalakon job security security of tenure salary increase taas sahod wage hike protest protest action rally DBM Department of Budget and Management job order casual workers casual employees /overseas/11/23/22/malaysia-king-calls-meeting-of-royals-to-break-political-deadlock/sports/11/23/22/ncaa-loss-to-jru-drops-letran-to-second-seed/overseas/11/23/22/malaysias-mahathir-says-to-focus-on-writing-after-poll-defeat/sports/11/23/22/pvl-whats-next-for-lindsay-stalzer/sports/11/23/22/uaap-carl-tamayo-glad-to-regain-form-in-up-rout-of-ust