Gov’t employees push for salary increase, job security

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2022 04:36 PM

Salary increase, job security sought for gov't workers

Members of different government employees associations hold a protest outside the Department of Budget and Management in Mendiola, Manila on Wednesday. The groups pushed for salary increase and job security, noting that a number of employees still work under job order arrangement in different government agencies.

