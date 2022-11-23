Group marks Ampatuan Massacre on 13th anniversary

MULTIMEDIA

Remembering Ampatuan Massacre victims 13 years on

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

University of the Philippines (UP) Mass Communication students and members of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) hold a protest and light candles to mark the 13th year of the Ampatuan Massacre in UP Diliman on Wednesday. The 2009 massacre is considered the worst political-related violence in the country which saw the killing of 58 people, 32 of whom were journalists, making it the single deadliest event for media workers worldwide.