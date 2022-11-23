Group marks Ampatuan Massacre on 13th anniversary

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Remembering Ampatuan Massacre victims 13 years on Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 23 2022 09:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber University of the Philippines (UP) Mass Communication students and members of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) hold a protest and light candles to mark the 13th year of the Ampatuan Massacre in UP Diliman on Wednesday. The 2009 massacre is considered the worst political-related violence in the country which saw the killing of 58 people, 32 of whom were journalists, making it the single deadliest event for media workers worldwide. 13 years on, NUJP says forgetting Maguindanao massacre 'still not an option' Appeal wait, anonymous tips leave ‘partial justice’ for Maguindanao massacre victims’ kin 13 years on Read More: Ampatuan Massacre Maguindanao Massacre political violence media killings protest UP DIliman NUJP press freedom /sports/11/23/22/look-germany-players-cover-mouths-in-protest-for-photo/sports/11/23/22/nu-ust-set-up-v-league-championship-showdown/news/11/23/22/hontiveros-raises-abs-cbn-franchise-injustice-with-cordoba/sports/11/23/22/uaap-adamson-eliminates-feu-from-final-4-contention/news/11/23/22/dswd-launches-listahan-3-poverty-database