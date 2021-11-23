Home  >  News

Isko Moreno on listening tour in Binangonan, Rizal

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2021 04:27 PM

Selfie time with Mayor Isko

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Aksyon Demokratiko's standard bearer for the 2022 elections, takes selfies with the crowd during a “listening tour” in Binangonan, Rizal on Tuesday. Domagoso said he will push for the reallocation of 10 percent of the Department of Public Works and Highways budget for internet infrastructure improvement, to help ease business transactions and increase employment, if he is elected President next year.

