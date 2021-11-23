Selfie time with Mayor Isko

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Isko Moreno on listening tour in Binangonan, Rizal George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 23 2021 04:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Aksyon Demokratiko's standard bearer for the 2022 elections, takes selfies with the crowd during a “listening tour” in Binangonan, Rizal on Tuesday. Domagoso said he will push for the reallocation of 10 percent of the Department of Public Works and Highways budget for internet infrastructure improvement, to help ease business transactions and increase employment, if he is elected President next year. PH gov't still 'very far' from achieving wider internet access: dev't study agency Read More: Halalan 2022 Isko Moreno listening tour Binangonan Rizal 2022 elections Isko Moreno Domagoso presidential aspirant 2022 presidential aspirant 2022 campaign /video/life/11/23/21/social-enterprise-recycles-old-face-shields/news/11/23/21/isko-wants-dpwh-fund-reallocated-to-improve-ph-internet/news/11/23/21/booster-para-sa-seniors-at-may-sakit-umarangkada-sa-ilang-lugar-sa-ncr/life/11/23/21/pacquiao-camp-says-hes-been-cleared-of-drug-use/business/11/23/21/ntc-tells-telcos-warn-users-on-text-scam-job-offers