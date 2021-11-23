Home  >  News

12 years on, advocates continue to call for justice in Ampatuan Massacre

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2021 09:56 PM

Media advocates remember Ampatuan Massacre

Media advocates during a noise barrage in Quezon City on Tuesday continue to call for full justice as they commemorate the 12th anniversary of the Ampatuan Massacre, considered the worst case of political violence in the country and the single deadliest event for journalists around the world. In a verdict handed out in 2019, out of the 197 involved in the massacre, 43 were found guilty, 56 were acquitted, while around 80 remain at large. 

