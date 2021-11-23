Media advocates remember Ampatuan Massacre

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 12 years on, advocates continue to call for justice in Ampatuan Massacre Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 23 2021 09:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Media advocates during a noise barrage in Quezon City on Tuesday continue to call for full justice as they commemorate the 12th anniversary of the Ampatuan Massacre, considered the worst case of political violence in the country and the single deadliest event for journalists around the world. In a verdict handed out in 2019, out of the 197 involved in the massacre, 43 were found guilty, 56 were acquitted, while around 80 remain at large. Quest for justice continues 12 years after Maguindanao massacre Maguindanao massacre: Daughter of 'missing' 58th victim vows to continue seeking justice NUJP nag-noise barrage para gunitain ang ika-12 anibersaryo ng Maguindanao Massacre Read More: Ampatuan Massacre Maguindano Massacre protest media violence press freedom political violence Ampatuan Massacre 12 years /news/11/23/21/python-found-near-bohol-town-hall-entrance/news/11/23/21/solons-view-videos-of-alleged-hazing-in-pmma/sports/11/23/21/tennis-alex-eala-bows-out-of-czech-tournament/business/11/23/21/us-to-release-oil-from-reserves-amid-high-prices/news/11/23/21/senator-questions-seemingly-identical-dswd-programs