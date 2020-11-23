Home > News MULTIMEDIA US National Security Advisor O’Brien visits PH Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Posted at Nov 23 2020 11:40 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Philippines' Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr. are pictured with precision-guided munitions among other defense articles during a turnover ceremony at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City on Monday. O’Brien visited The Philippines and Vietnam to strengthen bilateral relationships with the 2 countries and discuss regional security cooperation. Read More: U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien DFA Teddy Locsin Jr regional security /news/11/23/20/500-pamilya-sa-marikina-hinatiran-ng-relief-goods/spotlight/11/23/20/going-beyond-sustainability-speech-of-federico-lopez-for-the-map-management-man-of-the-year-2020-award/video/news/11/23/20/pagsasara-ng-2-u-turn-slots-sa-edsa-nagdulot-ng-matinding-trapiko/news/11/23/20/ph-anti-narcotics-body-says-drop-in-users-of-illegal-drugs-shows-campaign-is-succeeding/spotlight/11/23/20/19-journos-killed-in-4-years-of-duterte-admin-watchdog