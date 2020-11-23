MULTIMEDIA

US National Security Advisor O’Brien visits PH

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Philippines' Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr. are pictured with precision-guided munitions among other defense articles during a turnover ceremony at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City on Monday. O’Brien visited The Philippines and Vietnam to strengthen bilateral relationships with the 2 countries and discuss regional security cooperation.