Saved from the flood

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2020 04:57 PM | Updated as of Nov 23 2020 06:13 PM

Nancy Catingub, 46, plays with some of her dogs as they take shelter at the Barangka Elementary School in Marikina City on Monday. She and her family care for 10 dogs, some of the lucky animals that escaped from the flood that inundated their home at Provident Village at the height of typhoon Ulysses' onslaught nearly two weeks ago.

