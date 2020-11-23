MULTIMEDIA

2 killed, 3 injured in Pasay City fire

ABS-CBN News

A fireman tries to extinguish fire from a burning two-storey apartment in Tramo, Barangay 43, Pasay City on Monday. At least 2 people were reported killed and 3 fire volunteers injured after the two-storey building collapsed due to the fire that reached second alarm.