MULTIMEDIA
2 killed, 3 injured in Pasay City fire
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 23 2020 01:44 PM
A fireman tries to extinguish fire from a burning two-storey apartment in Tramo, Barangay 43, Pasay City on Monday. At least 2 people were reported killed and 3 fire volunteers injured after the two-storey building collapsed due to the fire that reached second alarm.
