Home > News MULTIMEDIA Transport groups join up vs PUV phaseout Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 22 2023 02:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Transport group Manibela begins their transport strike in Quezon City, in time with PISTON's ongoing transport strike on November 22, 2023. The transport groups expressed their opposition to the “industry consolidation” mandated by the PUV modernization program, citing its possible impact to the livelihood of the jeepney drivers. Transport chief ready to give in to jeepney drivers' demands, except for one Read More: MANIBELA PISTON PUV phase-out jeepney modernization /news/11/23/23/4-cordillera-activists-challenge-constitutionality-of-anti-terrorism-act/news/11/23/23/laguna-prosecutors-junk-raps-vs-20-yr-old-rights-advocate/sports/11/23/23/nba-popovich-lets-rip-as-spurs-fans-target-leonard/life/11/23/23/michelle-dee-reacts-to-miss-universe-el-salvadors-mixup/overseas/11/23/23/project-hulmahan-brings-unique-shoe-exhibit-to-us