Transport groups join up vs PUV phaseout

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Transport group Manibela begins their transport strike in Quezon City, in time with PISTON's ongoing transport strike on November 22, 2023. The transport groups expressed their opposition to the “industry consolidation” mandated by the PUV modernization program, citing its possible impact to the livelihood of the jeepney drivers.