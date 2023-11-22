Rainbow Warrior visits Manila

Home  >  News

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Posted at Nov 22 2023 04:41 PM

A crew member of the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior gestures at a banner that reads 'Make Polluters Pay' while docked at the Port of Manila on November 22, 2023. The Rainbow Warrior ship is in the Philippines to amplify stories of communities struggling with the climate crisis and to demand the government make polluters pay for their role in worsening climate change.

