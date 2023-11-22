MULTIMEDIA

Rainbow Warrior visits Manila

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

A crew member of the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior gestures at a banner that reads 'Make Polluters Pay' while docked at the Port of Manila on November 22, 2023. The Rainbow Warrior ship is in the Philippines to amplify stories of communities struggling with the climate crisis and to demand the government make polluters pay for their role in worsening climate change.