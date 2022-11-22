Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

San Juan senior citizens receive cash gifts

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 22 2022 03:19 PM

San Juan senior citizens receive cash gifts

Senior citizens wait to receive their cash gifts at the San Juan City Hall Atrium on Tuesday. The city is giving out cash gifts for senior citizens turning 70, 80 and 90 years old this year in recognition of their contribution to the country and the local government of San Juan.

Read More:  San Juan City   senior citizen   cash gift  