Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan senior citizens receive cash gifts Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 22 2022 03:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Senior citizens wait to receive their cash gifts at the San Juan City Hall Atrium on Tuesday. The city is giving out cash gifts for senior citizens turning 70, 80 and 90 years old this year in recognition of their contribution to the country and the local government of San Juan.