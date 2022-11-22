MULTIMEDIA
Groups seek P10,000 subsidy for PH's poorest
Posted at Nov 22 2022 04:04 PM
Multisectoral groups picket along Agham Road in Quezon City on Tuesday, calling for expanded social protection from the government amid rising prices, job informality and poverty. The group appealed for a one-time ten thousand peso subsidy for each of the 12 million poorest households, subsidized rice at P20 per kilo, wage hikes, fuel subsidies, continued free transport rides, and a moratorium on bill increases.
