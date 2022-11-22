MULTIMEDIA

Groups seek P10,000 subsidy for PH's poorest

Multisectoral groups picket along Agham Road in Quezon City on Tuesday, calling for expanded social protection from the government amid rising prices, job informality and poverty. The group appealed for a one-time ten thousand peso subsidy for each of the 12 million poorest households, subsidized rice at P20 per kilo, wage hikes, fuel subsidies, continued free transport rides, and a moratorium on bill increases.