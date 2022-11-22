Home  >  News

Bargain hunting in Divisoria for Christmas decor

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 22 2022 04:04 PM

Christmas decor shopping in Divisoria

People flock to the Divisoria market to shop for various Christmas decorations and party needs on Tuesday. After two years of COVID-19 quarantine measures, people are anticipating a more lively holiday season this year after restrictions and the mask mandate have been lifted. 

