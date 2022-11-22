Christmas decor shopping in Divisoria

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Bargain hunting in Divisoria for Christmas decor George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 22 2022 04:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People flock to the Divisoria market to shop for various Christmas decorations and party needs on Tuesday. After two years of COVID-19 quarantine measures, people are anticipating a more lively holiday season this year after restrictions and the mask mandate have been lifted. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Divisoria Christmas Christmas shopping mask mandate /business/11/22/22/marcos-says-economic-team-reshuffle-is-fake-news/news/11/22/22/dswd-chief-tulfo-grilled-over-love-life-us-citizenship-libel/business/11/22/22/what-does-bsp-chief-medalla-think-of-e-wallets/sports/11/22/22/national-dragonboat-open-to-kick-off-in-talisay/news/11/22/22/dmw-to-sort-out-release-of-saudi-ofws-backpay