Studying dentistry amid COVID-19 pandemic

Home > News MULTIMEDIA UE Dentistry resumes face-to-face class ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 22 2021 11:36 AM A student performs denture construction as University of the East Recto Campus in Manila begins face-to-face classes on Monday. The Inter Agency Task Force on COVID-19 allowed the proposed phased implementation of limited in-person classes for all college programs in areas under Alert Level 3, allowing only COVID-19 vaccinated students and school personnel to attend in-person classes according to the Commission on Higher Education. CHED releases in-person class guidelines for HEIs Add'l funding for educ sector pushed as more schools seen holding in-person classes next year