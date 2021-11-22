Studying dentistry amid COVID-19 pandemic

MULTIMEDIA

UE Dentistry resumes face-to-face class

ABS-CBN News

A student performs denture construction as University of the East Recto Campus in Manila begins face-to-face classes on Monday.

The Inter Agency Task Force on COVID-19 allowed the proposed phased implementation of limited in-person classes for all college programs in areas under Alert Level 3, allowing only COVID-19 vaccinated students and school personnel to attend in-person classes according to the Commission on Higher Education.