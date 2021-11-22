MULTIMEDIA

San Fernando seminary begins face-to-face class

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Students attend the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes at Mother of Good Counsel Seminary in San Fernando, Pampanga on Monday as it reopens for a limited number of pupils. All students, teachers and school staff physically reporting in the school have been vaccinated. Live-out employees undergo regular RT-PCR tests as part of the school’s health protocol.