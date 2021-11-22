Home  >  News

Akbayan urges public to properly dispose of face shields

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 22 2021 01:51 PM

'Palit Face Shield' to prevent pollution

Members of Akbayan Partylist group assist residents at a "Palit Face Shield" booth at the Kalayaan Plaza Market in Quezon City aimed to prevent environmental pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The party list group called on the national and local government to adopt similar initiatives and implement an incentive-based retrieval and disposal of face shields and medical waste. 

