'Palit Face Shield' to prevent pollution

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Akbayan urges public to properly dispose of face shields Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 22 2021 01:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Akbayan Partylist group assist residents at a "Palit Face Shield" booth at the Kalayaan Plaza Market in Quezon City aimed to prevent environmental pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The party list group called on the national and local government to adopt similar initiatives and implement an incentive-based retrieval and disposal of face shields and medical waste. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Alert level 2 face shield Akbayan /video/business/11/22/21/national-issues-seen-taking-more-prominence-in-2022-polls/entertainment/11/22/21/joross-gamboa-to-undergo-surgery-after-injury/entertainment/11/22/21/piolo-pascual-to-star-in-new-inspirational-series/news/11/22/21/seniors-immunocompromised-puwede-nang-magpa-covid-booster-shot/entertainment/11/22/21/maymay-todo-paghahanda-para-sa-mpowered-concert