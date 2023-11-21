MULTIMEDIA

Hands off Manila Bay

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Fishers and advocates picket in front of the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City on World Fisheries Day on Tuesday, calling for the department to oppose reclamation projects in Manila Bay and other parts of the country. The group challenges newly appointed DA secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel to oppose such projects because of the impact on the fishing community.