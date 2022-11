Progressive groups protest Harris visit

MULTIMEDIA

Progressive groups protest against US VP Harris visit

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Protesters hold a rally against the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris near Malacanang Palace in Manila, Monday. Harris, who is currently in the country for a 3-day visit, is expected to discuss with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. concerns on security in the Asia Pacific Region.