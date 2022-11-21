MULTIMEDIA
Catching up vs preventable diseases
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 21 2022 01:56 PM
Children receive vaccines as part of the Department of Health -Calabarzon's catch-up immunization campaign vs preventable diseases for children in Barangay San Isidro in Antipolo, Rizal Monday. The campaign aims to ramp up immunization for children as it makes up for the lost opportunity for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
