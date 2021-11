MULTIMEDIA

Bongbong, Sara visit Tagum City

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio wave to supporters during a motorcade in Tagum City, Davao Del Norte on Sunday. Marcos was granted an extension by the Comelec to file a reply to the disqualification case filed by several groups citing his tax case conviction by a Quezon City trial court in 1995, later affirmed by the Court of Appeals (CA) in 1997.