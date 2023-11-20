Home  >  News

Flooding hits Jipapad, Eastern Samar

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 20 2023 03:12 PM

Local residents brave floodwaters as they evacuate to safer ground after heavy rainfall, brought by the Shearline and Low-Pressure Area (LPA), caused massive flooding in the town of Jipapad in Eastern Samar on November 20, 2023. Weather bureau PAGASA issued a heavy rainfall warning in the northern portion of Samar and Eastern Visayas areas, advising residents to be vigilant due to the possibility of severe flooding in the region. 

