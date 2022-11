Safe streets, save children

MULTIMEDIA

Safe streets for Children

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Children put their handprints as multi-sectoral groups and agencies for road and children's safety unveil a mural in Manila in commemoration of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims at the Children’s Road Safety Park in Manila on Sunday. Around 1,670 children and young people from 0-19 years old are killed by road crashes every year, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Office.