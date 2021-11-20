Witness to a wedding amid COVID-19 pandemic

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Love in the time of COVID-19 George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 20 2021 08:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Vendors watch as newlyweds pose for pictures in front of the Manila Cathedral on Saturday amid the looser pandemic alert level in Metro Manila. National Task Force Against COVID-19 spokesperson Restituto Padilla on Saturday called on the public to be “conscious” when going out and to still bring face shields as some establishments require it. NTF tells public to still bring face shields when going out amid requirement of establishments PH lists 1,474 new COVID-19 cases; active cases lowest since January Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Manila Cathedral Alert Level 2 wedding vendors /news/11/21/21/duterte-to-attend-asean-china-special-summit-on-monday/news/11/21/21/marcos-to-continue-duterte-achievements-if-he-wins/news/11/21/21/tagum-flyover-mindanaos-longest-begins-operations/sports/11/21/21/pba-3x3-tnt-platinum-dominant-on-opening-day/sports/11/21/21/mobile-legends-lyceum-crowned-cce-mvc-champs