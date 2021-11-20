Witness to a wedding amid COVID-19 pandemic

MULTIMEDIA

Love in the time of COVID-19

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Vendors watch as newlyweds pose for pictures in front of the Manila Cathedral on Saturday amid the looser pandemic alert level in Metro Manila. National Task Force Against COVID-19 spokesperson Restituto Padilla on Saturday called on the public to be “conscious” when going out and to still bring face shields as some establishments require it.