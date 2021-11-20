Home  >  News

Love in the time of COVID-19

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 20 2021 08:13 PM

Witness to a wedding amid COVID-19 pandemic

Vendors watch as newlyweds pose for pictures in front of the Manila Cathedral on Saturday amid the looser pandemic alert level in Metro Manila. National Task Force Against COVID-19 spokesperson Restituto Padilla on Saturday called on the public to be “conscious” when going out and to still bring face shields as some establishments require it. 

