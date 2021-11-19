Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Enjoying public spaces as COVID-19 restrictions ease

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 20 2021 12:33 AM

Enjoying public spaces as COVID-19 restrictions ease

People visit the SM by the Bay at the Mall of Asia grounds in Pasay City on Friday. Metro Manila mayors have deferred the decision on the mobility of children aged 12 below to the pandemic task force which comes after reports of a 2-year-old contracting COVID-19 after visiting a mall amid looser lockdown restrictions. 

 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   mall   Mall of ASia   SM by the Bay   crowd   people   face mask   minors   chiildren  