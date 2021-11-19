Home > News MULTIMEDIA Enjoying public spaces as COVID-19 restrictions ease George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 20 2021 12:33 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People visit the SM by the Bay at the Mall of Asia grounds in Pasay City on Friday. Metro Manila mayors have deferred the decision on the mobility of children aged 12 below to the pandemic task force which comes after reports of a 2-year-old contracting COVID-19 after visiting a mall amid looser lockdown restrictions. Metro Manila mayors say up to IATF to decide on minors' mobility amid eased lockdown Read More: coronavirus COVID19 mall Mall of ASia SM by the Bay crowd people face mask minors chiildren /entertainment/11/20/21/japans-hit-one-piece-anime-marks-1000th-episode/video/business/11/20/21/psei-closes-lower-for-3rd-straight-day-but-analysts-upbeat/video/business/11/20/21/philippines-to-reopen-borders-to-foreign-tourists/video/news/11/20/21/beijing-accuses-ph-of-trespassing-chinese-waters/video/news/11/20/21/will-us-seek-quiboloy-extradition