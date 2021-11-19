MULTIMEDIA

Enjoying public spaces as COVID-19 restrictions ease

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People visit the SM by the Bay at the Mall of Asia grounds in Pasay City on Friday. Metro Manila mayors have deferred the decision on the mobility of children aged 12 below to the pandemic task force which comes after reports of a 2-year-old contracting COVID-19 after visiting a mall amid looser lockdown restrictions.