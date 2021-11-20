MULTIMEDIA

Christmas shopping in full swing amid Alert Level 2

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Children, accompanied by their parents and guardians, spend time at a mall in Pasay City on Saturday for some holiday shopping. Eased restrictions have let families bring the young ones to commercial areas after almost 20 months of various degrees of quarantine that barred children from public areas.