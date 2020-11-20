Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Water on a troubled bridge

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 20 2020 03:08 PM

A man fetches water on Friday from the spillway in Barangay San Rafael, Rodriguez, Rizal that was damaged during the onslaught of typhoon Ulysses. The typhoon swept through Luzon, dumping massive rain along its path that flooded several provinces, including Rizal and the National Capital Region. 

