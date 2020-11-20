Home > News MULTIMEDIA Taking a break from the cleanup Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 20 2020 06:58 PM | Updated as of Nov 20 2020 08:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A backhoe operator looks at a gazebo in the distance as he takes a break from clearing mud and debris by the Marikina River on Friday. The river’s water level swelled up to 22 meters during the height of Typhoon Ulysses, higher than its water level during Tropical Storm Ondoy in 2009. Read More: Typhoon Ulysses Ulysses PH Ulysses aftermath typhoon aftermath flood weather disaster Marikina /news/11/20/20/more-beds-one-hospital-command-set-up-in-baguio-to-decongest-covid-19-wards/news/11/20/20/mga-napuruhan-ng-bagyo-sa-batangas-city-unti-unti-nang-bumabangon/business/11/20/20/some-qc-vendors-struggle-with-price-freeze-da-insists-strict-compliance/news/11/20/20/stress-basang-modules-problema-ng-ilang-estudyanteng-binaha/news/11/20/20/davao-city-balik-gcq-sa-pagdami-ng-covid-19-cases