Taking a break from the cleanup

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A backhoe operator looks at a gazebo in the distance as he takes a break from clearing mud and debris by the Marikina River on Friday. The river’s water level swelled up to 22 meters during the height of Typhoon Ulysses, higher than its water level during Tropical Storm Ondoy in 2009.