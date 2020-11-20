Home > News MULTIMEDIA Not just for tourism Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 20 2020 05:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A swan boat from Baguio City, used traditionally for tourism in the summer capital, ferries children near the Cagayan River in Anquiray in Amulung, Cagayan on Friday, more than a week after floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses inundated parts of the province. The four swan boats are currently seen as recreation to aid children's trauma from the flooding. It initially aimed to aid in relief efforts and transportation in flood-stricken communities. LOOK: 'Swan boats' sent to flooded Cagayan to transport residents Read More: Typhoon Ulysses Ulysses PH Ulysses aftermath typhoon aftermath flood weather disaster Swan boat Baguio multimedia multimedia photos /business/11/20/20/metro-pacific-tollways-building-urban-ring-road-linking-north-south-east-west-of-metro-manila/news/11/20/20/bangkay-na-binalot-ng-tape-ang-mukha-nakasilid-sa-sako-natagpuan-sa-cubao/life/11/20/20/look-kc-concepcions-handcrafted-jewelry-for-typhoon-relief-efforts/sports/11/20/20/football-rudy-del-rosario-ex-ph-national-player-passes-away/sports/11/20/20/emotional-distress-s-korea-court-orders-compensation-for-ronaldo-no-show