Hauling mud and debris

Basilio Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Workers and residents wearing protective masks clean debris off a street once inundated with floodwater more than a week after the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses in San Mateo town, Rizal on Friday. Typhoon Ulysses on November 12 battered the northern Philippines with heavy rains and strong winds knocking out power in several provinces including areas in Metro Manila and leaving thousands homeless and damaged or destroyed establishments along its path as it blew west.