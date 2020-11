MULTIMEDIA

From too much water to no water

ABS-CBN News

A man joins a line of water containers waiting for water rationing from a Maynilad delivery truck on Friday in Binondo, Manila. Maynilad customers in 11 areas in Metro Manila will experience water shortage after the water concessionaire said it needs to clean its basins from the heavy volume of sludge brought by Typhoon Ulysses to its treatment plants.