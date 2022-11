MULTIMEDIA

Shopping for Christmas decor

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People shop for various Christmas decorations at a shop in Quiapo, Manila on Saturday. Health Department officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire previously warned that Christmas parties, gatherings, or reunions are “high-risk” for COVID-19 transmission given that there are no more restrictions this coming holiday season.