MMDA mulls return of number coding scheme as traffic back to pre-pandemic levels

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel tend to plants along EDSA by the P. Tuazon Intersection in Quezon City on Friday as rush hour traffic begins to build up. MMDA Chairperson Benjamin Abalos on Friday said he will write a recommendation to Metro Manila mayors on reinstating the number coding scheme next week as traffic volume is starting to return to pre-pandemic levels.