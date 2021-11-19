Group call on mining companies to pay proper taxes

Home  >  News

Group calls for tax justice in mining industry

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 19 2021 04:23 PM | Updated as of Nov 19 2021 07:01 PM

Members of multi-sectoral groups hold a protest calling for accountability of supposed labor and tax abuses by corporations in the mining sector, which count top Filipino billionaires as owners, in front of the Bureau of Internal Revenue headquarters in Quezon City on Friday. The protesters say the social costs of these abuses “fall on the shoulders of mining-affected communities,” gravely obstructing their access to essential public services while resources are monopolized.

