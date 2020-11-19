MULTIMEDIA
Week after Ulysses, parts of Tuguegarao still flooded
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 19 2020 09:28 PM
Residents of Anafunan East in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, wade in knee-deep water on Thursday, a week after Typhoon Ulysses hit the country, flooding the city and parts of Cagayan and Isabela. The House of Representatives will conduct a probe on the flooding in the region citing the “gravity and unprecedented nature of the situation, the geographic propensity of the country to natural calamities, and the need to prevent similar situations from occurring" in calling for an inquiry.
