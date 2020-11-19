Home > News MULTIMEDIA A different use for a boat Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 19 2020 06:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents of Provident Village in Marikina City use a boat as a makeshift laundry basin to wash their belongings on Thursday, a week after Typhoon Ulysses brought torrential rain to parts of Luzon, inundating suburbs and displacing thousands of people. Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said in an ABS-CBN News Channel interview Tuesday that more than 50,000 families have left their home, with many areas of the city then still under knee-deep floods or mud. Classes in Marikina may resume January 2021 Marikina records COVID-19 case after Ulysses onslaught Read More: yphoon Ulysses Ulysses PH Ulysses aftermath typhoon aftermath flood weather disaster Marikina boat multimedia multimedia photos /news/11/19/20/ph-envoy-to-us-says-biden-likely-to-continue-recognizing-ph-arbitral-win-vs-china/life/11/19/20/look-bb-pilipinas-international-patricia-magtanong-shows-off-christmas-tree-with-dog-suki/news/11/19/20/sc-denies-akbayans-bid-to-intervene-in-manila-bay-case-over-dolomite-beach/news/11/19/20/doh-warns-vs-dengue-influenza-like-illnesses-after-typhoons-ravage-some-ph-provinces/sports/11/19/20/tennis-osakas-personal-apparel-collection-underscores-star-power