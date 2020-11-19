MULTIMEDIA

A different use for a boat

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents of Provident Village in Marikina City use a boat as a makeshift laundry basin to wash their belongings on Thursday, a week after Typhoon Ulysses brought torrential rain to parts of Luzon, inundating suburbs and displacing thousands of people. Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said in an ABS-CBN News Channel interview Tuesday that more than 50,000 families have left their home, with many areas of the city then still under knee-deep floods or mud.